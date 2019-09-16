|
|
Kenneth Aubrey
Louisville - Entered into rest on Sunday, September 15th.
He was a wireman for Siemens and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.
Mr. Aubrey was preceded in rest by his sister, Karen Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie; two daughters, Megan Miller (Scott) and Ashley Adcox (Ricky); seven grandchildren; a brother, Nathan Aubrey (Donna); two sisters, Fay Kays (Jerry) and Becky Allen (Harold); and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be 2pm on Thursday at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3601 Taylor Boulevard, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019