Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Aubrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Aubrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Aubrey Obituary
Kenneth Aubrey

Louisville - Entered into rest on Sunday, September 15th.

He was a wireman for Siemens and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.

Mr. Aubrey was preceded in rest by his sister, Karen Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie; two daughters, Megan Miller (Scott) and Ashley Adcox (Ricky); seven grandchildren; a brother, Nathan Aubrey (Donna); two sisters, Fay Kays (Jerry) and Becky Allen (Harold); and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be 2pm on Thursday at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3601 Taylor Boulevard, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now