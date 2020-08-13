1/1
Kenneth Austin Broadus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Austin Broadus

Louisville - BROADUS, Kenneth Austin, 61, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Ken was an employee of Ford for over 25 years and a Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Nell Broadus; children, Kenneth Smith, Austin Broadus, and Olivia Broadus; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; mother, Florence Broadus; brother, Will Gay; sisters, Janice Garrison and Maetta Broadus; and extended family.

Visitation will be 2pm-6pm Saturday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. A private service will be held for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved