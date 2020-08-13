Kenneth Austin BroadusLouisville - BROADUS, Kenneth Austin, 61, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.Ken was an employee of Ford for over 25 years and a Navy Veteran.He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Nell Broadus; children, Kenneth Smith, Austin Broadus, and Olivia Broadus; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; mother, Florence Broadus; brother, Will Gay; sisters, Janice Garrison and Maetta Broadus; and extended family.Visitation will be 2pm-6pm Saturday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. A private service will be held for the family.