Kenneth Breckel
Shively - Mr. Kenneth Lee Breckel, age 62, of Shively was born on November 14, 1956 to Charles Breckel Sr. and the late Eloise (Rayman) Breckel. He died unexpectedly at home on July 2, 2019. He was an Army Veteran and a long-time employee of Coca Cola.
He is survived by his father Charles Breckel Sr.; daughters, Stacey and Heather Breckel; brother Charles Breckel Jr.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019