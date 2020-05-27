Kenneth C. Schneider



Georgetown - Kenneth C. Schneider, 83, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1936 in Georgetown, the son of Edward J. and Agnes Schellenberger. He was owner and operator along with his brother Harold "Strawberry" Schneider of the old K & H Café in Lanesville, IN for 35 years, he was a former President, Vice President and Treasurer of the Indiana Beekeepers Association and was founder of the Spring Valley Beekeepers. Kenneth was also a member of the Indiana Beverage Association, Farm Bureau Co-op, Lanesville Fire Dept and past precinct committeeman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Perry Schneider and his brother, Harold. He is survived by his wife, Flora Kirby Schneider of Georgetown, IN; sons, Kerry Schneider of Louisville, KY, Lawrence Schneider of Georgetown, IN, James Schneider (Rhodella) of Lanesville, IN; Richard Schneider (Christine) of Louisville, KY; daughters, Joy Ewing (Ronald) of Floyds Knobs, IN and Julie Weathers (Roger) of Georgetown, IN; brothers, Donald Schneider of Indianapolis, IN and Herb Schneider (Amy) of Lanesville, IN; sister, Mary Agnes Eisert of Lanesville, IN; grandchildren, Corey, Ryan and Nathan Schneider, Abigail and Cody (Heather) Ewing, Chase and Spencer Weathers and Megan (Daniel) Lytle. A Mass of Celebration will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville, IN. Father Robert St. Martin will be the celebrant. The church capacity at this time due to COVID-19 is 86 people with social distancing of 6 feet apart. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 7 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 and again on Saturday from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. The funeral home capacity at this time is up to 100 people in the building with social distancing. Masks will be required upon entry. There will be a Rosary service at 6:30 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store