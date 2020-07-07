Kenneth D. Browne
Louisville - Kenneth D. Browne of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with his children by his side. He was 88.
A good man has gone home to rest.
Kenneth was born November 28, 1931 in Marshall City, TN to Cecil C. Brown and Grace Collier Brown. He was a graduate of Lenox High School and received his bachelors from Middle Tennessee State University. He was an insurance auditor for Travelers Insurance Company for over 35 years until his retirement in 1996.
He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, a devoted husband, amazing father and proud grandfather. He was a warm, generous man with an ever-present sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathleen M. Browne and his siblings, Betty Carter, Sarah Goodman, Cecil C. Browne, Jr., Allen Browne and James Browne.
Kenneth is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Smillie (Jonathan); Melissa Polley (Whit) and a treasured grandson, Trey Polley, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at 11am on Saturday July 11, 2020 with a visitation starting at 10am at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or The Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).