|
|
Kenneth Dean Colvin Jr
Louisville - Kenneth Dean Colvin Jr., 59, passed away unexpectantly from natural causes Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Louisville, Kentucky. Kenny was born December 30th, 1960 to Kenneth Colvin Sr. and Ethel Ballard in Louisville, Kentucky, the oldest of four children. He graduated from North Bullitt High School in 1978. While attending an Alice Cooper concert (on a blind date), he met his beautiful wife of 41 years, Lisa Ann Curran, and joined the United States Air Force to fulfill his patriotic duty.
Kenny was a loving, caring, dedicated, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, father-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, and friend. Kenny was well read, and known for his genius level mind, witty observations, and great sense of humor. Kenny loved Rock N Roll music, golf, reading, writing, going to concerts with his wife Lisa, enjoying quality time with family and friends, and was a staunch fan of the Louisville Cardinals. Kenny is survived by his wife, Lisa Colvin; daughters, Christina (Chris) Mundy and Heather Colvin; grandchildren, Anthony Bowles, Calley Mundy, Caleb Mundy; and brothers, Danny and Jeff Colvin. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie Evans. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions currently in place, Kenny will have a private service on Tuesday April 28th at Resthaven Memorial Park. Kenny's celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled, once large gathering restrictions are lifted. Details of the service will be published when available.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020