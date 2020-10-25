1/1
Kenneth E. Carlisle

Louisville - Kenneth E. Carlisle, 84, husband of Rosalie Duvall Carlisle, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Louisville May 17, 1936 the son of the late Herman & Lillian Lee Carlisle. Kenneth was a self made entrepreneur and had been a Sears Divisional Manager for many years.

Besides his wife of nearly 65 years he leaves to cherish his memory, Children, Debra Ramsey, Steve (Angie) Carlisle and Barry (Lisa) Carlisle, sister, Janice Johnson, grandchildren, Craig Ramsey, Kyle Ramsey and Matthew & Brandon Carlisle, great grandchildren, Taylor & Trenton Ramsey, Aubrie Carter and Carter Ramsey.

He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Carlisle and son-in-law, Ken Ramsey.

A service celebrating Kenneth's life will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 11:00 am Wednesday until service time.

Memorials are suggested to Hosparus.

Condolences may be made at www.louisvillememorialgardens.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
