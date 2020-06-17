Kenneth E. Glass
Kenneth E. Glass

Maggie Valley, NC, Kenneth Edwin Glass, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home.

Kenneth was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from the University of Kentucky and remained a lifelong fan of UK Wildcats sports and student programs. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot which lasted for a lifetime, flying fighter jets, helicopters or anything with wings. Kenneth continued flying for the Air Force Reserve and went on to his retirement as a Captain for American Airlines in 1994.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Clyde" and Virginia Bates Glass; and a daughter Julie Ann Peterson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dayle; daughter, Linda Harrison (Brian); son, Stephen Glass (Tammy) all of Hermitage, Tennessee; brother, Raymond Glass of Louisville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Jason Brunner, Matthew Peterson (Emily), Katie Peterson, Stephen Glass (Sara), Chris Glass (Danielle) and Elizabeth Gllas (Mimi); and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; UK Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, uky.networkforgood.com; or City of Hope Cancer Center, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010, Cityofhope.org.

The care of Mr. Glass has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
