Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Summit Heights United Methodist Church
7400 Outer Loop
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Summit Heights United Methodist Church
7400 Outer Loop
Kenneth E. Hardy

Kenneth E. Hardy

Louisville - Hardy, Kenneth, E., 83, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Kenneth is a veteran of the United State Army.

He is survived by his wife the former Dorothea Brunig Furney; his children Jerry Duffer (Pat), Terry McElfresh (Karen), Margaret Marks (Richard), Theresia Sanders (Scott), and Jeff McElfresh; his grandchildren Joshuea Fow (Santa), Tyler Marks (Emmaly), Nicholas Duffer, Jason McElfresh (Gina), Jessica Olson (David), Zachary Marks (Mandi), Ethan Fow, Michael Dockery, April Chamberlain, Christopher Chamberlain, and Kayla McElfresh; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Bob Pullen and Ronald Hardy (Margoline); and sister Rose Renner.

The funeral is Saturday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Summit Heights United Methodist Church, 7400 Outer Loop, Visitation is Friday, February 15th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Heights United Methodist Church or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
