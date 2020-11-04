1/1
Kenneth E. (Gene) Maupin
1929 - 2020
Kenneth E. (Gene) Maupin

LOUISVILLE - Kenneth E. (Gene) Maupin, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by his daughters.

Gene was born to John Chester and Jennie Lee Maupin on August 12, 1929 in Louisville. He was a 1947 graduate of Dupont Manual High School. He met the love of his life, Patsy Murphy, at Gremlin Corner Teen Club and they were married May 28, 1949.

Gene had an engineering mindset and was mentally sharp to the end. Early in his career, he was superintendent and estimator for John Trietz & Sons, and eventually owned his own firm. He was a licensed professional Land Surveyor and most proud of his involvement in the construction of Southeast Christian Church-Blankenbaker.

He loved his girls and grandchildren dearly. Gene had a passion for golf and had many great days with his Thursday golfing buddies. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church and served in the National Guard.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Patsy.

He is survived by daughters, Gail Schank (David) , Linda Tewell (Terry) and Gena Horn; grandchildren, Sarah and Emily Schank, Shelley and Michael Tewell, Baylee and David Horn; brother, John Maupin (Martha).

Special thanks to Brenda Daniels for her care, humor, love and devotion.

Visitation will be Friday November 6th from 10am-11am with his funeral service to follow at 11am at Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Rd, Louisville, KY 40299. Burial will be private.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville and Southeast Christian Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chapel in the Woods
NOV
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
Chapel in the Woods
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
