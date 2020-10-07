1/1
Kenneth E. Panke Sr.
1930 - 2020
Kenneth E. Panke, Sr.

Louisville - passed away October 5, 2020 at Westport Place Nursing Home. He was born July 12, 1930 in Louisville, Ky to the late Edward G. and Selma W. Meyer Panke.

He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Frederick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delois Sheehan Panke; son, Kenneth E. Panke, Jr. (Elaine), a daughter, Linda Parker Allgood; a step son, Ed Lawson, Jr.; step daughters, Carol Tinkle, Glenda Lawson; and several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Westport Road Baptist Church, 9705 Westport Road, Louisville, Ky 40241 or a charity of one's choice.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
13
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
