Kenneth E. WoosleyLouisville - Kenneth E. Woosley, 79, of Louisville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 21, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1941 to the late Obie and Gertie Woosley. Kenneth was retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. He enjoyed restoring cars and gardening.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara J. Woosley; a daughter, Lesa; a son, Kenneth; and a close friend, Terry Mullins.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service- Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40272. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Layman Cemetery in Millwood, Kentucky 42762.