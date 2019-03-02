|
Kenneth Edward "Kenny" Sandifer
Greenfield - Kenneth Edward "Kenny" Sandifer, age 74, of Greenfield, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Greenfield Healthcare Center. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 16, 1944 to Robert Lee and Rosa Belle (Hourigan) Sandifer. Kenny graduated from Flaget High School in Louisville in 1962. He married Sandra Marie (Williamson) on June 27, 1964 in Gallatin, TN.
Kenny started as a draftsman at Army Corps of Engineers. He then joined Naval Avionics. Moving to Indianapolis, Ken drafted for Stewart-Warner. He worked at Farm Fans, first as a draftsman and began programming machine equipment, where he found his second love, computers. Ken started his own business - Programs at Work and also dabbled in real estate. He enjoyed camping and coaching basketball at The Boys and Girls Club. Kenny participated at St. Michael's parish council and was involved in Scecina Memorial High School Booster Club. He loved home improvement projects. Kenny was a great father and husband, and he loved his family dearly.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandy Sandifer; children, Angie (Jeff) Martin, Joe (Kari) Sandifer, and Matt (Teresa) Sandifer; grandchildren, Bethany (Josh) Holmes, Ensign Julie Martin, Drew Sandifer, Tyler Sandifer, Will Sandifer, Meghan Sandifer, Abby Sandifer, Maddie Sandifer, and Kadance Wyman; great-grandchildren, Poppy Holmes and Carter Rose Sandifer; brother, Patrick Sandifer; 11 nieces and nephews and countless cousins; friends, Frank (Butch) Ream, Mike Creech, Gene Goble, and Darrell Richmond; and his pets, Snoopy and Smokey, who he always pretended he didn't like, but he loved them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosa Belle Sandifer; and three siblings, Rose King, Ida Orkies, and Bob Sandifer.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140 with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Deacon Wayne Davis will be officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or a condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019