Kenneth Elba Brown, Jr.
Louisville -
Kenneth E. Brown, Jr., 66, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia.
Kenny served the community as a police officer, paramedic and commanding officer for more than 40 years. He began his career as a Jefferson County police officer in 1977, eventually becoming Assistant Chief of Police and retiring in 2003 shortly after seeing the department through the merger of the City of Louisville and Jefferson County governments. From 2004 to 2019, he worked at the University of Louisville Police Department, retiring as Assistant Chief of Police after having served as interim chief.
Professionally and personally, Kenny was known by coworkers, friends and the people he served as never having put himself before another. He received a medal of valor from the Jefferson County Police Department for heroic actions in the face of personal danger, above and beyond the call of duty—a hallmark of his public service—and was a tireless advocate for campus safety and well-liked leader at the university. He was an elder and long-time member of Kenwood Heights Christian Church and did the work of Christ in all that he undertook.
He attended the University of Louisville after graduating from Iroquois High School and was later a graduate of the University's Southern Police Institute.
Though he treated everyone he met with kindness and was always there in times of true need, few who knew him were safe from his sense of humor. The mercilessness of his practical jokes was the barometer of his fondness for those closest to him.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl; son, Christopher; daughter, Allison; brother, Wayne (Jan); extended family including an uncle, aunt, niece and several nephews, and many cousins; and innumerable friends. He was indisputably the best father any child could have; his love for his son and daughter knew no bounds.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Brown, Sr.; his mother, Mary Gladys Jenkins; and stepfather, Clifton A. Jenkins.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold funeral services only when it is safe for loved ones to gather.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Kenwood Heights Christian Church or the Shamrock Pet Foundation of Louisville.
Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel in charge of arrangements.