1/1
Kenneth Elba Brown Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Elba Brown, Jr.

Louisville -

Kenneth E. Brown, Jr., 66, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia.

Kenny served the community as a police officer, paramedic and commanding officer for more than 40 years. He began his career as a Jefferson County police officer in 1977, eventually becoming Assistant Chief of Police and retiring in 2003 shortly after seeing the department through the merger of the City of Louisville and Jefferson County governments. From 2004 to 2019, he worked at the University of Louisville Police Department, retiring as Assistant Chief of Police after having served as interim chief.

Professionally and personally, Kenny was known by coworkers, friends and the people he served as never having put himself before another. He received a medal of valor from the Jefferson County Police Department for heroic actions in the face of personal danger, above and beyond the call of duty—a hallmark of his public service—and was a tireless advocate for campus safety and well-liked leader at the university. He was an elder and long-time member of Kenwood Heights Christian Church and did the work of Christ in all that he undertook.

He attended the University of Louisville after graduating from Iroquois High School and was later a graduate of the University's Southern Police Institute.

Though he treated everyone he met with kindness and was always there in times of true need, few who knew him were safe from his sense of humor. The mercilessness of his practical jokes was the barometer of his fondness for those closest to him.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl; son, Christopher; daughter, Allison; brother, Wayne (Jan); extended family including an uncle, aunt, niece and several nephews, and many cousins; and innumerable friends. He was indisputably the best father any child could have; his love for his son and daughter knew no bounds.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Brown, Sr.; his mother, Mary Gladys Jenkins; and stepfather, Clifton A. Jenkins.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold funeral services only when it is safe for loved ones to gather.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Kenwood Heights Christian Church or the Shamrock Pet Foundation of Louisville.

Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved