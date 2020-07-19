Kenneth Enyard
South Louisville - Mr. Kenneth Enyard, age 78, of South Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on July 18, 2020. Mr. Enyard was born on June 2, 1942 in Louisville, KY to the late Reid and Virginia (Gelthaus) Enyard. Mr. Enyard retired from Phillip Morris and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Trudy (Sidelman) Enyard; children, Sandy Nipper (DJ) and Tina Hudson; grandchildren, Amanda, Nick (Tori), Dusty and Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Finley.
The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (123 Winning Colors Dr. at Hwy. 44 East) are entrusted with the arrangements. www.subfuneralhome.com