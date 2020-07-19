1/1
Kenneth Enyard
Kenneth Enyard

South Louisville - Mr. Kenneth Enyard, age 78, of South Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on July 18, 2020. Mr. Enyard was born on June 2, 1942 in Louisville, KY to the late Reid and Virginia (Gelthaus) Enyard. Mr. Enyard retired from Phillip Morris and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Trudy (Sidelman) Enyard; children, Sandy Nipper (DJ) and Tina Hudson; grandchildren, Amanda, Nick (Tori), Dusty and Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Finley.

The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (123 Winning Colors Dr. at Hwy. 44 East) are entrusted with the arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
