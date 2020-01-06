|
Kenneth Eugene Robinson
Falls of Rough - Kenneth Eugene Robinson
( February 7, 1933 - January 5, 2020 )
Kenneth (Ken) Robinson, age 86, of Falls of Rough, KY passed away Sunday, (January 5, 2020) after a short illness.
He was born on February 7, 1933 the son of the late K. Eugene and Ann Hughes Robinson.
Ken was a US Navy veteran and was a graduate of The University of Kentucky. He had a long career as a writer and communications specialist with the Department of the Navy, in Washington, D.C.
Ken was past president of the Grayson Co. Kentucky Historical Society. He lead the Society in fundraising, organizational structure and played a large role in the preservation of the Jack Thomas house. (The Society's headquarters). He took great pride in his personal efforts in the structural improvement of the house.
Ken was an avid sports fan. As a UK alumni, he was a great supporter of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Ken was an environmentalist, contributing to and supporting the Nature Conservancy.
Ken is survived by his brother, Bob Robinson of Wrightsville Beach, NC, three step-sons, Bob Young, (Pam), of Apex, NC, Eddie Young. (Margaret), of Birmingham AL and Ralph Young, (Melissa), of Sorrento, FL. Four step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild survive him.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Duncan Robinson and a sister, Sarah Robinson Reid, of Louisville, Ky.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday (January 11, 2020) at 3: p.m. at the Dermitt Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00p.m. Saturday, with a private family interment later at the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Leitchfield, KY.
The family request no flowers, but expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the Grayson County Historical Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020