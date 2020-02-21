Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1406 E Washington St
Kenneth George "Ken" Schindler Sr.

Kenneth George "Ken" Schindler, Sr.

Louisville - Kenneth George "Ken" Schindler, Sr., 90 of Louisville, passed away on February 21, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a devout Catholic and he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus on River Road and Highland American Legion Post-201. He retired as a dispatcher from Smiths Transfer and then he drove for Funeral Auto Hearse and Limousine Service. He loved playing bingo and was an avid bowler at Vernon Lanes in Butchertown. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be missed by all who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ken "Bugsy" Schindler, Jr., his father, William Schindler and his mother, Ida Becker Schindler, two sisters, Mildred Young and LaVerne Albert and his brother, Norman Schindler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia "Gin" Schindler, his daughter, Vicky Heil- Carpenter (Walt), his sons, Bert Schindler, Jerry Schindler and Kevin Schindler (Denise), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 1st from 2-7pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be Monday 12 Noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E Washington St, with burial to follow at KY Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020
