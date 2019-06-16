Kenneth "Kenny" Harry Morris



Jeffersonville - Kenneth "Kenny" Harry Morris, 63, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on June 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM on Thursday and after 11 AM on Friday at the funeral home.



Kenneth was born on September 8, 1955 in Louisville, KY, to the late Ron and Nancy Morris. He loved racing cars, fishing, camping, and grandkids. He worked for many years as a Security Monitor and Bus Driver for Jefferson County Public Schools.



He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Denny Kinnaman; and son, Mickey Parks.



He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Margaret Vest Morris; three children, Angie Fischer (Tim), Donnie Parks (Blondella), and Holly Norsworthy (Josh); sister, Roni Morris; grandchildren, Chris Fischer (Jean), Nick Fischer (Madison), Courtney Parks, Webster Walls, Don Parks, Casey Walls, and Carter Walls; and niece, Chrissy Watson (Billy).



Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children Charities or Eastside Christian Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary