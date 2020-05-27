Kenneth J. Sims, DVM
Louisville - Today we celebrate the life of Kenneth J. Sims, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, who passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
Kenneth was born April 25, 1939 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Kenneth Sims and his wife Opal Pelfrey Sims.
He attended high school in Wakita, Oklahoma where he met his future wife and high school sweetheart Carolyn Sue Swanson. They were married on June 9, 1962 and they enjoyed 58 memorable years together, raising a son and two daughters.
In May of 1964, Kenneth graduated with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Oklahoma State University.
Following veterinary school and service as a Captain in the U.S. Army, Kenneth started in the private practice of veterinary medicine in Fern Creek, Kentucky. For just over 54 years Kenneth practiced in his own clinic caring for a variety of domestic animals and their owners.
Kenneth was active in both the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, serving on the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners for many years.
In addition to his Louisville veterinary practice, and ever the entrepreneur, Kenneth also owned and practiced veterinary medicine in the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands. Kenneth was also a founding member of the Louisville Animal Emergency Center.
Kenneth was a wheat farmer in Grant County, Oklahoma and tobacco farmer in the Jefferson, Spencer and Bullitt counties of Kentucky.
Kenneth was a charter member of the Rotary club of Fern Creek Kentucky and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Both he and Carolyn were active Rotarians for over 30 years, both with perfect attendance.
Kenneth leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Carolyn S. Sims; son, Stanley J. Sims; daughter, Stephanie J. Sims; daughter, Susan J. Sims; sister, Sue McLoud and her husband, Dale of Holdenville, Oklahoma; sister, Janice Gibson and her husband, Fred of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Marsha Sims (Jerry) of Pueblo, Colorado; sister-in-law, Kathy Sims (Billy) of Enid, Oklahoma; as well as many nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jimmie Sims, Billy Sims, and Jerry Sims.
Friends and family are invited to pay respects by prayers and cards. No services will be held due to current health concerns.
Memorial donations can be made to the Paul Harris Foundation of Rotary International, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 27 to May 31, 2020.