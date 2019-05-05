Resources
Louisville - Kenneth Joseph (Joe) Roy 63, of Louisville, Ky. was born on August 3, 1955 and passed away April 28, 2019 peacefully in his home in Bradenton, Florida. Joe Roy was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Joseph Roy Sr. and Jewel Faye Gupton. Joe is survived by three siblings Tom, Rob and Susan, his wife of 27 years Doris Davis Roy, four children Kenny, Todd (Kathy), Monty (Amber), Pressley (Shannon) and a host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Kenneth Joseph (Joe) Roy was a Sales Associate and a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
