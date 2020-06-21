Kenneth Lawrence Gibson, Sr.Louisville - Kenneth Lawrence Gibson, Sr., 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.He was born on January 24, 1931 in Lebanon, Kentucky to the late Tyra Morris and Bernice Lawrence Gibson. Kenneth was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended Western Kentucky University, was a graduate of the University of Louisville and obtained a Masters from Webster University. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Kenneth worked with the L&N Railroad, where he met his wife, Rebecca. He was also employed at Tube Turns, American Air Filter, Jackson Chair (Danville), and retired from American Commercial Barge Line (Jeffersonville, IN) after over 20 years employment. Even though he was a graduate of U of L, he was a lifetime Kentucky Wildcat fan. Kenneth was also an avid golfer and played regularly into his late 80's.He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Moss Tucker Gibson; brother, Tyra Morris Gibson; sisters, Anna Jane Gibson McDonald and Shell Gibson Carrico Walker.Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth L. Gibson, Jr. (Maureen), Daniel T. Gibson (Laura), and Timothy S. Gibson (Kim); grandchildren, Lauren, Elise (James Kenney), Nathan, Kenny, Luke, Anna, Cade, Zachary, Irie, Sophia and Marley; and a host of relatives and friends.Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, June 24th and from 10 to 11 am on Thursday, June 25th at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at the funeral home.To leave a special message for the family, visit