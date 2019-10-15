Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Kenneth Lee Obituary
Louisville - Kenneth Rayburn Lee, 85, died Monday, October 14, 2019.

He was retired from Brown Williamson Tobacco Corp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dixie Tines Lee; and son, Richard Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Genevieve "Genie" Jutt Lee; son, Michael Nelson; grandchildren, Michael Beams (Ashley), Lauren Csernik (Steve), Danielle Gray (Shawn), Jerret Nelson and Amanda Nelson; four great grandchildren; brother, Bob Lee (Wilma); nephew, Keith Lee (Penni); and many other family members and friends.

His funeral is 2pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park . Visitation is 2-8pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
