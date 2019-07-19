|
Kenneth Lee Becker
Louisville - 96, passed away July 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Frederick and Estella Becker. Kenneth was part of the Masons and Moose Lodge 5. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He retired from the Naval Ordinance as a Production Controller. Kenneth was a Navy World War II veteran who was stationed on the USS Mascoma A083.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Betty Becker; his grandson: Travis Stiff; his siblings: Raymond Becker and Loretta Martin.
Left to cherish his memories are his children: Barbara Russell (Jerry), Debbie Stiff (Byron); his grandchildren: Michele Russell, Michael "Mike" Russell (Sandra), Dustin Stiff (Delta), Cody Stiff (Jamie); and his great-grandchildren: Alic, Stone, Kenzie, Jayla, and Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass PO Box 991364 Louisville, KY 40269.
Funeral services will be 9 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019