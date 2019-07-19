Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lee Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lee Becker Obituary
Kenneth Lee Becker

Louisville - 96, passed away July 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Frederick and Estella Becker. Kenneth was part of the Masons and Moose Lodge 5. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He retired from the Naval Ordinance as a Production Controller. Kenneth was a Navy World War II veteran who was stationed on the USS Mascoma A083.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Betty Becker; his grandson: Travis Stiff; his siblings: Raymond Becker and Loretta Martin.

Left to cherish his memories are his children: Barbara Russell (Jerry), Debbie Stiff (Byron); his grandchildren: Michele Russell, Michael "Mike" Russell (Sandra), Dustin Stiff (Delta), Cody Stiff (Jamie); and his great-grandchildren: Alic, Stone, Kenzie, Jayla, and Elliott.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass PO Box 991364 Louisville, KY 40269.

Funeral services will be 9 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now