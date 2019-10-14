|
Kenneth Lee Fritz Sr.
Floyds Knobs - Kenneth Lee Fritz, Sr., 76, of Floyds Knobs, passed October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 16, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Oscar August Fritz Sr. and Eleanor Celestine Gadlage Fritz. He was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, American Legion Post 42, Post 1693 and was a veteran in the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was retired from IBM.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Joseph W. Fritz.
He was married for some 50 years to the love of his life on May 17, 1969, Mildred Marie "Millie" (Chambers) Fritz. Together they had three children, Marcia A. (Chad) Steele, Kenneth Lee Fritz Jr. (Fritzy) and Michelle L. Gaylord (Christian and Jennifer), ten grandchildren, Jordan Stilger, McKenzy Stilger, Chaz (Shelbie) Steele, Alec (Baylee)Steele, Arabella Steele, Bastian Gaylord, Presley Gaylord, Zander Gaylord, Phoenix Garylord and Orion Gaylord; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Steele, Sloane and Salem. Three brothers, Oscar A. Fritz, Jr., (Kate), Robert J. Fritz and D. Stephen Fritz (Mary) along with several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial with Full Military Honors to follow in St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and after 8:00 am Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019