Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pinkston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lee Pinkston


1933 - 2019
Kenneth Lee Pinkston Obituary
Kenneth Lee Pinkston

Louisville - Kenneth Lee Pinkston, 86, of Louisville, passed away September 9, 2019 at Meadowview Healthcare in Salem, IN.

He was born in Spencer County, KY on March 5, 1933 to the late Erastus and Allie Slucher Pinkston. Kenny worked in the automotive industry most of his life.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, three sisters, and his son Tony.

Survivors include one brother, Thomas Pinkston, three daughters and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 11 a.m. Thursday until the funeral hour at 1 p.m., followed by burial in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville, KY. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
