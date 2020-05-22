Kenneth Lee Sauter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Sauter

Louisville - 93, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a long and full life.

Kenneth was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grand-father. He loved his family and taking care of everyone. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and fixing things, gardening and woodworking with his brother Emmett. He was a machinist for American Synthetic, a member of American Legion Post 220, Boaz Masonic Lodge 850, Kosair Shriners, an Air Force veteran of WWII and a member of the Gruetli Helvetia Society.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, P. Jeannine Sauter; grandson, Jeremy Beuther; brothers, Emmett and Charles Edward and sisters, Mildred and Alberta.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Sacksteder (Tom), Sharon Okumura (Mike) and Leanna Harmon (Tim); grandchildren, Kimberly Humphress (Jason), Kevin Sacksteder (Jennifer), Madison and Megan Okumura and Amanda Beuther; great grandchildren, Peyton and Ella.

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Visitation will Wednesday 11 a.m until time of service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved