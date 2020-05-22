Kenneth Lee SauterLouisville - 93, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a long and full life.Kenneth was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grand-father. He loved his family and taking care of everyone. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and fixing things, gardening and woodworking with his brother Emmett. He was a machinist for American Synthetic, a member of American Legion Post 220, Boaz Masonic Lodge 850, Kosair Shriners, an Air Force veteran of WWII and a member of the Gruetli Helvetia Society.He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, P. Jeannine Sauter; grandson, Jeremy Beuther; brothers, Emmett and Charles Edward and sisters, Mildred and Alberta.He is survived by his daughters, Linda Sacksteder (Tom), Sharon Okumura (Mike) and Leanna Harmon (Tim); grandchildren, Kimberly Humphress (Jason), Kevin Sacksteder (Jennifer), Madison and Megan Okumura and Amanda Beuther; great grandchildren, Peyton and Ella.A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Visitation will Wednesday 11 a.m until time of service.