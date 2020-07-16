Kenneth "Kenny" Leslie Dearmond
Louisville - Kenneth "Kenny" L. Dearmond, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
Kenny was born in Louisville to the late Leslie W. and Katherine Dearmond. He retired as an inspector at Ford Motor Co. and later worked at the Bullitt County Public Library. He was a member of UAW Local 862, American Legion, and Bethany Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, Kenny is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Paulette Litterer Dearmond; and son, Eric Kenneth Dearmond.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Karen Rich (James); grandchildren, Jake and Kaylee Rich; and brothers, Larry and Michael Dearmond.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 19,2020, 4 to 8 PM, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, KY. His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 10 AM, followed by burial in Jeffersontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics
