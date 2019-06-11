Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Louisville - Kenneth Martin Kaelin, 74, died peacefully at home on Mon, June 10. Born Dec 30, 1944, Kenny attended St. Philip Neri, St. Xavier ('63) and studied physics at the University of Louisville. He grew up in Germantown and lived in Belknap the past 45 years.

Kenny was a publican at the American Legion and Air Devil's Inn and was named a LEO "Cool Bartender" for many years. Prior to bartending he worked for Environ Svcs Co, Chem Waste Mngmt, US Ecology and RIGO, dealing with hazardous waste. In the 1960s-70s, he was chief chemist at Environ Consultants and MSD. He died of a rare sinus cancer.

Extremely bright, surprisingly funny and extraordinarily punctual, Kenny had a photographic memory, a quiet disposition and deep compassion for human rights. He paused treatment to see his grandson perform Shakespeare and to travel to Scotland with his daughter. He loved dogs, libraries, technology, reading tomes at Lakeside, sneaking chocolate to his grandsons, crossword puzzles, beer and live music. He never complained about anything, except tardiness and The Eagles.

Kenny regularly made the rounds of his favorite pubs, from Check's to Great Flood, where we suggest you enjoy a pint of Kenny's Irish Red and toast to his memory.

He is survived by his daughter, Brigid (David Caldwell), grandsons Graham and Angus, brothers Tony (Linda), Kevin (Mary) and Greg (Karen), sister-in-law Denise and brother-in-law Dr Bernard Speevack (Kathleen). He was predeceased by his parents, Abbie Osterman and Anthony Kaelin Sr, his brother Keith, and his wife of 46 years, Patsy Speevack, who died in September.

Memorial visitation will be from 2-6 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205.

Memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Free Public Library Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
