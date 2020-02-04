|
Kenneth Matthias Ashby
Kenneth Matthias Ashby, 68, passed away on Monday, February 3rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Virna, father Paul, and brother Gary. He is survived by his wife Coletta, son Stephen, daughter Nicole Stillwell (Justin), sisters Rosie Niemann (Leo) and Paula O'Neil (Dan), grandchildren Amelia, Eleanor, and Zachary Kenneth, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kenny graduated from Ahrens Trade School, served in the U.S. Air Force, and retired from Philip Morris, Inc. He coached for several years at Germantown Little League and was active in OMOS Booster Club and the Keswick Club. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (Indiana), the American Legion, and Wildridge Resort Park.
He loved working out at the YMCA, attending games at Saint Xavier and Bellarmine, and time spent golfing and camping with his buddies. He most loved talking and being with his family and friends. He greeted friends and strangers alike with a hearty, "It's a Great Day!" and will be remembered for his smile and good times.
Visitation will be from 2PM to 8PM on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at Bosse Funeral Home on the corner of Barret and Ellison Avenues. Funeral service will be held at 10AM on February 8th, 2020 at Bosse with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Norton Children's Heart Institute or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020