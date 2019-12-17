Services
Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
(859) 734-4317
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Harrodsburg - Kenneth Joseph Niemann, Jr., 86, Harrodsburg, husband of Sara Sue Claiborne Niemann, Harrodsburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Ctr., Frankfort, KY. Born June 9, 1933, in Jefferson Co., KY, he was the son of the late Kenneth Joseph and Evelyn (Smith) Niemann. He was a retired Family Health Center Pharmacist, Louisville, and was a US Army veteran. Ken graduated from Louisville Male High School, where he belonged to the Over Fifty Alumni Club. He graduated from the Univ. of Louisville, and the UK Pharmacy School, where he was a member of the Golden Wildcats over 50 Alumni Club. Ken was also a member of the Harrodsburg Lions Club and was a former Thoroughbred Race Horse Trainer and owner of Niemann Thoroughbreds. Other survivors include: two daughters, Vickie (Mark) Crane of Jeffersonville, IN and Michelle (Mark) Wheeler of Louisville; one son, Kenneth Joseph (Ivonne) Niemann III of El Paso, TX; thirteen grandchildren, Jared Schroeder, Brittany Jones, Aimee & Andrea Davidson, Lauren & Daniel Niemann, Meredith Manica, David, Jordan, & Brandon Niemann, Erin Fogarty, Nicholas Wheeler, and Ian Watts; fifteen great grandchildren; Jaden, Parker, Caleb, Addie, Chris, Ruby, Isaac, Miriam, Lillian, Mariah, Tiara, Makenah, Jazlin, Channing, & Xavier. Ken was preceded in death by two daughters, Brenda Schroeder and Natalie Michelle Watts, and a brother, Donald T. Niemann. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM, Sat., Dec. 21, 2019, at the St. Andrew Catholic Church, Harrodsburg, KY, by Fr. Al DeGiacomo, Fr. Nick Rice, and Dcn Richard Abby. Visitation will be 5 - 8 PM Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to: St. Andrew Catholic Church Building Fund, 1125 Danville Rd, Harrodsburg, KY 40330; The Healing Place, 1020 Market St., Louisville, KY 40202; Centerstone - Louisville, 600 South Preston St., Louisville, KY 40202. Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel, where expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
