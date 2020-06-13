Kenneth Page
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Page

Funeral Services for Kenneth Page will be Tuesday June 16th at noon at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday June 15th from 4 Pm to 8 Pm at The Spring Valley Funeral Home in Louisville Kentucky. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Page family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral Home - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved