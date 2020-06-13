Kenneth Page
Funeral Services for Kenneth Page will be Tuesday June 16th at noon at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday June 15th from 4 Pm to 8 Pm at The Spring Valley Funeral Home in Louisville Kentucky. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Page family.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.