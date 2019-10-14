Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bohannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Bohannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Bohannon Obituary
Kenneth R. Bohannon

Louisville - Kenneth R. Bohannon 67, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Kenny leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving family and dear friends. For over 30 years, Kenny was a trusted servant of AA and the Fort Hill Icehouse. His journey lead him to support so many with the healing process.

A service to honor the life of Kenny will be held Wednesday at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with a private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. Please leave your condolences at www.archlheadyresthaven.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now