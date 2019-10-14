|
Kenneth R. Bohannon
Louisville - Kenneth R. Bohannon 67, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Kenny leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving family and dear friends. For over 30 years, Kenny was a trusted servant of AA and the Fort Hill Icehouse. His journey lead him to support so many with the healing process.
A service to honor the life of Kenny will be held Wednesday at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with a private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. Please leave your condolences at www.archlheadyresthaven.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019