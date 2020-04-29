|
|
Kenneth R. Wiseman
New Albany - Kenneth R. Wiseman, 91, passed away Tuesday. He was born in Corydon, Indiana and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the US Postal Service after 31 years. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Dessie Wiseman, his sister: Mary Shireman.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years: Marilyn Gleitz Wiseman, his daughters: Rita Baumgartle (Daniel), and Ruth Graves(Michael), his son: Roger Wiseman (Mari Iida),6 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandsons.
Funeral arrangements: Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Services are private due to the Covid Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers: The Angels of Hope Cancer Support Society at Baptist Health Floyd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020