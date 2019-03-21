|
Kenneth Ray Arnett
Louisville - Kenneth Ray Arnett, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was a US Army veteran and retired from Aluminum Cruisers. He was a member of Salt and Light Baptist Church.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Beulah Arnett; wife, Mary Catherine Arnett; wife, Nancy Arnett; brother, William Arnett; daughters, Charlotte Ann Delancey, and Sharon Hardison. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra Fulkerson, Duke Arnett, Alice (Wes) Roberts; step children, Diana Carpenter, Debbie (Dudley) Poteet, Patty Beauchamp, Brad (Gwen) Richy, Jerry Richy; siblings, Tony (Isabel) Arnett, Melva Garr, Edie Bell, Ethel (Wayne) Hawks, Gladys Wolford, and Danny (Laura) Arnett; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. A Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00pm at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation Saturday from 11:00am until time of service at the funeral home. The family will have a private inurnment at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019