Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Kenneth Ray Lanham, Sr

Louisville - 81, of Louisville passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by family. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Ken enjoyed watching sports, playing golf, fishing, and gardening, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Mable M. Downs Lanham, son, Kenneth Ray, Jr, and brother Charles Lanham. He is survived and loved by his wife of 63 years, Margaret; his son, Mike; daughters-in-law, Ceil Lanham and Anne Lanham; granddaughters, Lindsey Bechtel (Jay), Lauren Lanham, and Abigail Lanham; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Jaylin; his sisters; Barbara High, Linda Reardon, and Joan Baldwin and an extremely large extended family.

No funeral service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Ken's name to Hosparus of Louisville.

Your welcome to leave a message for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com Arrangement entrusted with Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
