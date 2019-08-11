Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Coomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Robert Coomer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Robert Coomer Obituary
Kenneth Robert Coomer

Louisville - Kenneth Robert Coomer, Sr., 77, passed away August 8, 2019 at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

He was a member of Garrs Lane United Methodist Church, and an avid UK fan. He was a 50 year member of Shawnee Lodge 830.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John L. and Nancy Coomer; his brothers, Donald and Harold Coomer; his sister Margie Roach.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda (Whobrey) Coomer; his children Kenny Coomer (Pam) and Michelle Coomer Ising (Tony); his brothers, Rev. John C. Coomer (Janice) and Wayne L. Coomer; his grandchildren James Ryan and Abby Coomer, Sophia and Clara Ising; his stepmother, Margie Coomer; step brother, Doug Breeding (Kim); his stepsister, Nancy Smith (Buddy).

Visitation will be Monday, August 12 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now