Kenneth Robert Coomer
Louisville - Kenneth Robert Coomer, Sr., 77, passed away August 8, 2019 at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
He was a member of Garrs Lane United Methodist Church, and an avid UK fan. He was a 50 year member of Shawnee Lodge 830.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John L. and Nancy Coomer; his brothers, Donald and Harold Coomer; his sister Margie Roach.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda (Whobrey) Coomer; his children Kenny Coomer (Pam) and Michelle Coomer Ising (Tony); his brothers, Rev. John C. Coomer (Janice) and Wayne L. Coomer; his grandchildren James Ryan and Abby Coomer, Sophia and Clara Ising; his stepmother, Margie Coomer; step brother, Doug Breeding (Kim); his stepsister, Nancy Smith (Buddy).
Visitation will be Monday, August 12 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019