Kenneth Robert McCauley
Louisville - Kenneth Robert McCauley of Louisville Ky passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on September 4, 1935 to Dorthey Catharine Kremer and Robert Joseph McCauley. Kenny married Mary Virgina (Ginny) Tobbe on January 29 1955 and was a pipe fitter/welder by trade. Kenny retired in 1998 so he and Ginny could become avid travelers of the entire North American continent which included every Canadian providence, Ireland, and many of the European countries. He and Ginny also enjoyed boating and camping at Dale Hollow Lake where they had a runabout and houseboat for many years along with an annual trip to the Lillydale campground starting in the early 60's. They were also afforded the opportunity to winter in the Bahamas for the last 20 years.
He will be sadly missed by his children Christy (Glenn) Lewis, Kevin (Deborah) McCauley, Kelly (Jerry) O'Daniel, Cara (Jonathon) Jones and grandchildren: Alan (Ronnie), Sarah (Chris), Ryan (Andrea), Kyle, Alexandra, Conor, Silver (Brice), and Liam. Great grandchildren: Nila, Melodi, Kaylyn, Jaxon, Adelyn, Cassidy, Salvador his special buddy, Tristan, Dominic and Elise.
We want to extend a special thanks to friends Pat and Denise Richardson.
Services will be at Fern Creek Funeral Home located at 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019, between noon and 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The de Paul School, 1925 Duker Ave Louisville Ky 40205, in honor alumnus Alexandra Jones and Liam O'Daniel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019