Kenneth Rylonds Mabry
Louisville - Kenneth Rylonds Mabry, 75, of Louisville passed away on April 12, 2019. Mr. Mabry was a retired mechanical engineer for the Naval Ordinance Station. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the former Sandra Fuller; a daughter, Keena Mabry; a son Matthew Mabry; sisters, Patricia Watson, Carolyn McCollum and Cathy Hester; and a granddaughter, Brittany. Cremation of the remains was chosen. The family is in the care of the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son 3601 Taylor Blvd. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019