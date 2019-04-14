Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Mabry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rylonds Mabry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Rylonds Mabry Obituary
Kenneth Rylonds Mabry

Louisville - Kenneth Rylonds Mabry, 75, of Louisville passed away on April 12, 2019. Mr. Mabry was a retired mechanical engineer for the Naval Ordinance Station. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the former Sandra Fuller; a daughter, Keena Mabry; a son Matthew Mabry; sisters, Patricia Watson, Carolyn McCollum and Cathy Hester; and a granddaughter, Brittany. Cremation of the remains was chosen. The family is in the care of the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son 3601 Taylor Blvd. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now