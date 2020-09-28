Kenneth S. Masden
Louisville - Kenneth S. Masden, 89, of Louisville passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired machinist for L&N Railroad, where he worked for 37 years. He also was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by two wives, May Maxyne Greenwell Masden and Yvonne "Bonnie" Tinnell Masden; son, Wendell Stark Masden; step-son, Pat Sweat and a step-grandson, Matthew Willis.
Survivors include his daughters, Tina Thomas (Wilson) and Sallye Bradley (Eddie); step-daughter, Cheryl Willis (Steven); step-son, Steven Sweat (Susan); brother, Leonard Masden; sister, Barbara Lane; grandchildren, Sara, Julia, Carrie, Jodie and Lindsey; step-grandchildren, Rhyan, Scott, Chris, Daniel and Grace; eight great grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.
Services will be 1PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, and after 11AM Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the cancer charity, Shirley's Way, 10966 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40272.
