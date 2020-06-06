Kenneth Schickel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Schickel

Lexington - Kenneth J. Schickel, 81, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He is survived by his spouse, Judith Pinnick Schickel; sons, Kenneth Christopher, James Terrence, and John Schickel; daughters, Lynn Schickel Yanders and Leslie Schickel Routh, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Burial in St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery in Floyd Knobs, IN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved