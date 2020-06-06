Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Kenneth Schickel



Lexington - Kenneth J. Schickel, 81, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He is survived by his spouse, Judith Pinnick Schickel; sons, Kenneth Christopher, James Terrence, and John Schickel; daughters, Lynn Schickel Yanders and Leslie Schickel Routh, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Burial in St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery in Floyd Knobs, IN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store