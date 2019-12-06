|
|
Kenneth "McLean" Smith IV
Louisville - Kenneth "McLean" Smith IV, 40, died Dec. 3, 2019. He worked in the food / beverage industry and was a former stage actor in Greenville, S.C., having movie credits in HBO Short Story, "Taco, Taco,Taco". Preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Fisher.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth McLean "Lane" Smith III, brothers, Chris Schummer & Nicholas J. Smith. Also several Aunts & Uncles.
Funeral Service will be Noon Tuesday, December 10th at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with private burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation 1-7 PM Monday and 11 AM - Noon on Tuesday.
Memorials to The KY. Humane Society
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019