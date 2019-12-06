Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Kenneth "McLean" Smith Iv

Kenneth "McLean" Smith Iv Obituary
Kenneth "McLean" Smith IV

Louisville - Kenneth "McLean" Smith IV, 40, died Dec. 3, 2019. He worked in the food / beverage industry and was a former stage actor in Greenville, S.C., having movie credits in HBO Short Story, "Taco, Taco,Taco". Preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Fisher.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth McLean "Lane" Smith III, brothers, Chris Schummer & Nicholas J. Smith. Also several Aunts & Uncles.

Funeral Service will be Noon Tuesday, December 10th at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with private burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation 1-7 PM Monday and 11 AM - Noon on Tuesday.

Memorials to The KY. Humane Society
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
