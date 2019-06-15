Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Stephen Pott


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Stephen Pott Obituary
Kenneth Stephen Pott

Louisville - Kenneth Stephen Pott, 70, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Ken was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Elmer and Rosemond Pott. His family moved to Ridgecrest, California where he would eventually graduate from Burroughs High School in 1966.

He was a talented drummer, classic car enthusiast, genealogy and family history buff, and former parishioner of St. Gabriel the Archangel. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971 and exercised his faith in Louisville at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

Ken leaves a legacy of faith, love and devotion to his family. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of close to 50 years, Elaine Campbell Pott; children, Stephen Pott, Eric Pott (Tina), Jason Pott (Kourtney), and Nancy Pott; grandchildren, Haleigh and Bentley Pott, Ethan Harrington and Noah Harrington; brother, Tom Pott (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Mass of the Air or the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now