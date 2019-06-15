Kenneth Stephen Pott



Louisville - Kenneth Stephen Pott, 70, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Ken was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Elmer and Rosemond Pott. His family moved to Ridgecrest, California where he would eventually graduate from Burroughs High School in 1966.



He was a talented drummer, classic car enthusiast, genealogy and family history buff, and former parishioner of St. Gabriel the Archangel. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971 and exercised his faith in Louisville at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.



Ken leaves a legacy of faith, love and devotion to his family. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of close to 50 years, Elaine Campbell Pott; children, Stephen Pott, Eric Pott (Tina), Jason Pott (Kourtney), and Nancy Pott; grandchildren, Haleigh and Bentley Pott, Ethan Harrington and Noah Harrington; brother, Tom Pott (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Mass of the Air or the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.