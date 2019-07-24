|
Kenneth W. Harris
Louisville - Kenneth W. Harris, 77, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 19, 2019. He was retired from many years of work in retail and hospitality management. As a young man, Ken played the trumpet, leading to a lifelong love of music. His other interests included bowling, fishing, golf and politics.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Harris, as well as by his sister Julianne Cohoon.
Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Doris S. Harris, and their children Kenneth J. Harris (Sue), Robert D. Harris (Leilani), Patricia A. Dolson (Scott), and Helencatherine Kirages (Mike). Ken is also survived by grandchildren David Harris, Andrew Harris, Kelly Zakany, Sebastian Harris, Lazo Kirages, Jack Kirages, and Asa Dolson, as well as by nephew William Cohoon (Carrie) and great-niece Kaisa Cohoon.
A funeral service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY, with interment to follow immediately afterward at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 5-7p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and after 9a.m. on the day of the funeral.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019