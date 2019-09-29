Services
Kenneth Wayne "Rusty" Martin

Kenneth Wayne "Rusty" Martin Obituary
Kenneth Wayne "Rusty" Martin

Louisville - Kenneth Wayne "Rusty" Martin, age 68 of Louisville, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dolores Hester Martin.

Rusty is survived by his loving wife, Holly Price Martin; sisters, Linda Marshall and Sue Summerville (Shelby); nieces and nephews, Scott Tomlinson, Kenny Marshall (Paula), Brian Tomlinson (Diseree), Tonya Schoenbachler (Jim) and Missy Marshall; and his fur babys, Cuddles and Snuggles; and a host of relatives and friends.

A gathering to celebrate Rusty's life will be on Saturday, October 10, 2019 from Noon to 3 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243.

Memorials may be made to the () or the Disabled American Veterans (www.DAV.org).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019
