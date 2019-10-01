|
Kenneth William Forsthoefel
Louisville - Kenneth William Forsthoefel of Louisville, KY, went home to THE Lord on September 28, 2019. He was born on May 5th, 1927 to William and Cecelia Forsthoefel of Coldwater, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife of over sixty years, Rosa Hilda Gonzalez Forsthoefel, his parents and five brothers; Paul, Donald, Herbert, Thomas and James, and two sisters, Ruth Muskus and Joann Staugler.
Kenneth was raised on a dairy farm in Coldwater, Ohio. At an early age he left and entered St Joseph's College in Rensselaer IN, and then St Charles' seminary. He left prior to taking his vows to enter the service during the Korean War. It is during his time in the Air Force that he met the love of his life and our mother, Rosa Hilda Gonzalez, of Laredo, TX. They married in 1954 and after a short stay in Ohio, settled in 1958 in Louisville, KY to raise their six children.
Ken worked in finance at Dial Finance Company and then moved to PNC Bank, from which he retired at the age of 65.
Kenneth is survived by his 6 children, 28 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren which include: Dr. Michael William Forsthoefel and wife Dr. Jana Bures Forsthoefel of Tallahassee, FL and their children Eric, Jennifer, Kevin and spouse Stacy (sons Jack and Carter), Dana and spouse Adam (daughter Bennett), Kelly and spouse Matt (son Killian), Carl, Luke, and Katarina; Dr. Joyce Forsthoefel Hughes and spouse Dr. Robert Curtis Hughes of Murray, KY and sons Nathaniel and spouse Amanda (children Anthony, Benjamin and Lillian), Bryan, Patrick and fiancé Sarah Wade, and Daniel; Dr. June Forsthoefel Clements and husband Dr. Neil Clements Jr. of Tucson, AZ and their children Joshua, Nicole and husband Ben (daughter Cecilia) and Brianna; Glen Matthew Forsthoefel and wife Emma of Lexington, KY and children Matthew, Amanda with fiancé Scott McWilliams , Jacob and Sophia; Nancy Forsthoefel and husband Dan Vernon and daughters Sabine and Corina; and Linda Forsthoefel Kenney and husband Kevin Kenney of Louisville, KY and their children, Richard, Lisa, Karen, Michael, Andrew, Sarah and Laura.
Kenneth was born in Ohio but raised his family in Kentucky. He loved all his family and friends, always joking and smiling with all. He was a big talker and never met a stranger. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Louisville for over 45 years. He will be missed for his exuberant personality, always helping others and fixing anything that was broken, and his deep love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.
We were all blessed by God to be loved and cared for by such a wonderful father and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace forever through the joy of the Resurrection.
The funeral service will be held at noon on October 8th, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be held just prior at Highlands Funeral Home, 9:00-11:00am, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Memorial donations may be made to Transverse Myelitis Association, @myelitis.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2019