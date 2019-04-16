|
Kenneth Wilson
Louisville - Kenneth Wilson, 94 passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
He was an Army WWII veteran and received the Silver Star, former L&N Railroad employee and a retired maintenance engineer for Sears.
Kenneth was the strong, silent type. He had a sharp mind and still tinkered around the house up to the end. He could always be counted on to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and playing cards with many of his childhood friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Elizabeth (Highbaugh) Wilson, sister Econa (Wilson) Chesher and his wife of 67 years Betty (Jockell) Wilson.
Survivors include one son Stephen K. Wilson (Lynne) and daughter Susan Gagel (Mark), 7 grandchildren Stephen Wilson, Jr., Lee Haycraft (Cara), Scott Gagel, Kristie Swoboda (Scott), Shelly Conrad (Rick), Jennifer White and Jannette Kern and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 10 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019