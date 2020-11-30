Kenneth Yochim
Louisville - Kenneth Brady Yochim, 87, passed from this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a five-year battle with bladder cancer.
Ken was a member of the first graduating class of Eastern High School in May 1951. He served state-side for two years in the United States Army near the end of the Korean War.
Ken was a faithful and active member of the Worthington church of Christ where he had been a song leader and served as the church treasurer for over 30 years. He also took care of the church's landscaping until his health worsened several years ago.
Ken had been a farmer, and then an employee of Louisville Memorial Gardens, East. He loved the outdoors, animals, and watching things grow. He also loved cutting grass! Having the cemetery well-maintained was so important to him.
Ken and his wife, Millie, were Cub Scout leaders at Trinity Presbyterian Church until their son joined the ranks of Boy Scouts at Crestwood United Methodist Church, and then helped him earn the rank of Eagle Scout. They were also on the Board of Worthington Cemetery Company until it was taken over by Northeast Christian Church.
For five years after their retirement, Ken and Millie traveled extensively, seeing the sights in Alaska, Hawaii, and many of the "lower 48." Guatemala, Mexico, and many Caribbean Islands were also stops on their itinerary. After his diagnosis, they decided to stay home and concentrate on getting him well. Ken suffered through many treatments and procedures, finally realizing that God had decided to say, "No."
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Martin A. and Elise B. Yochim, and his sister, Doris Jean Yochim.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 48 years, Mildred (Millie) Chamberlain Yochim; son, Philip Brady Yochim (Emilie); daughter Kendra Lee Faucett (Tyler); and four grandchildren: Jenna Chamberlain Faucett, James Bryant Faucett, Hannah Faith Yochim, and Ross Brady Yochim.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ken's urologist, Dr. John Eifler, and his oncologist, Dr. Ignacio Montes, for their extreme kindness and compassionate care.
There will be no visitation. Ken prayed each night that the Lord would heal those with the Virus, and for others to stay free from it. An open-air burial service will be conducted for the family at Worthington Cemetery, at the corner of Chamberlain Lane and Brownsboro Rd. on Thursday.
Memorial gifts can be made to The WHAS Crusade for Children, or a charity of your choice
Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY, 40014 is in charge of the arrangements. www.stoessfuneralhome.com