Kenneth Zoeller
Jeffersontown - Mr. Kenneth Michael Zoeller, age 77, of Jeffersontown returned to his Heavenly Father on July 19, 2019. Mr. Zoeller was born on January 21, 1942 in Louisville to the late William Beckham and Mary Ida (Davidson) Zoeller. He was the owner and operator of Kenny's Body Shop and Zoeller Auto Body Shop in Fairdale. Mr. Zoeller was dearly loved by all his family, customers, friends and associates. To know him, was to love him. The family asks that in his memory, please share kindness to someone today, tomorrow and forever.
Memorial service will be conducted in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) at 6 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019. Friends may pay their respects from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019