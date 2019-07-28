Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Zoeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Zoeller


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Zoeller Obituary
Kenneth Zoeller

Jeffersontown - Mr. Kenneth Michael Zoeller, age 77, of Jeffersontown returned to his Heavenly Father on July 19, 2019. Mr. Zoeller was born on January 21, 1942 in Louisville to the late William Beckham and Mary Ida (Davidson) Zoeller. He was the owner and operator of Kenny's Body Shop and Zoeller Auto Body Shop in Fairdale. Mr. Zoeller was dearly loved by all his family, customers, friends and associates. To know him, was to love him. The family asks that in his memory, please share kindness to someone today, tomorrow and forever.

Memorial service will be conducted in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) at 6 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019. Friends may pay their respects from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now