Kenny Machtolff
Louisville - Kenny Machtolff, 88, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born May 14, 1931, to the late Louis J. and Helen Hollinden Machtolff in Louisville, Kentucky. Kenny graduated from Valley High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Kenny married the love of his life, Tillie Smith, on August 1, 1953. He was a devoted, loving husband and father of their three daughters. Kenny's lifelong passion for aviation continued with him serving in the Kentucky Air National Guard as a T/SGT. After leaving the military, he earned his commercial pilot's license and served as an aircraft mechanic for Piedmont Airlines and the L&N Railroad. Kenny thoroughly enjoyed his 20+ years working with Humana's leadership as the Chief Aircraft Maintenance Officer for HAC, Inc. After retiring, he continued meeting with his aviation friends at "the hangar" every Tuesday morning for coffee and conversation.
Another keen interest of Kenny's was the restoration of antique clocks including the Old Union Station clock, Humana's Main Street clock, and the Louisville Clock. He was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, the British Sports Car Club, Louisville Historic League and a board member of the Louisville Nature Center. He served his community in many ways, including as a volunteer fireman with the Shively Fire Department in the 1960's - 70's. The honor of Kentucky Colonel was bestowed on him in 2016. In 2018, he participated in the Bluegrass Honor Flight. Kenny was a member of St. Helen and St. Louis Bertrand parishes, and most recently a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Kenny was a true gentleman. He lived, worked, loved and served his family with a dignified grace rarely found among men. He leaves a lasting legacy of sacrificial love, especially as he cared for his beautiful wife in the last years of her life. Kenny was a great man. He always did his best and never met a stranger. He and his smile are dearly missed.
Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Tillie Smith Machtolff; granddaughter Bailey Marie Swett and son-in-law Brian Swett.
Survivors include his daughters Sharon Merker (Steve), Kim Swett, and Gayle Staber (Karl); grandsons Karl Staber (Jill), Matt Staber, and Mitchell Swett; sister Elaine Morgan and her children Linda, Doug and Laura; sister-in-laws Mary Rita Tackett and Janice Smith; brother-in-law Thad Smith (Teresa); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Brigid Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Louisville Nature Center, 3745 Illinois Avenue, Louisville, KY 40213 or Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020